Man wanted by police in connection with 3 bank robberies arrested at Massachusetts inn

MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted for a series of bank robberies was arrested Aug. 30 at a Massachusetts hotel.

On August 30, 2021, Michael Wells, 55, who was wanted in connection with three recent bank robberies, was arrested in Waltham, Mass., at a Hampton Inn.

Wells was wanted for a bank robbery on August 26 at St. Mary’s Bank at 207 Hooksett Road in Manchester, as well as one on August 12 at Citizen’s Bank at 1550 Elm St.

Nashua Police were also looking for Wells in connection with a bank robbery at TD Bank on August 25. In all three robberies, the suspect handed the teller a note, claimed to have a gun, and walked off with cash. No weapon was ever shown.

Wells was also on escape status after walking away from Calumet Transitional Housing earlier this month.

Wells has a parole violation out of Massachusetts. That will be dealt with prior to him returning to New Hampshire. Left to Right, Wells 8/30/21 in Waltham, MA, Nashua TD Bank 8/25/21, St. Mary’s 8/26/21.