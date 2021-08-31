Girard receives support from two former Aldermen

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard announced the endorsement of former Aldermen Phil Greazzo (Ward 10) and Nick Pappas (Ward 6).

With the two endorsements, Girard has now announced the support of 35 current or former elected officials.

“Phil and Nick served our city well, fighting hard for tax cap budgets and public safety. They worked hard for their neighborhoods and were committed to constituent service and resolving problems,” said Girard. “They’re common sense problem solvers who weren’t afraid to ask why things couldn’t be different and I appreciate their support.”

