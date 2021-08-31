Fisher Cats will honor Manchester North/Hooksett Little Leaguers on Saturday

Manchester, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are proud to honor the North Manchester Hooksett 11/12 All-Stars, who advanced to the final eight of this year’s Little League World Series, with an on-field ceremony before Saturday night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at Delta Dental Stadium.

The team will take the field and be recognized approximately 20 minutes before the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday’s festivities will also include a postgame Atlas Fireworks show, presented by Bellwether Community Credit Union.

Tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com , over the phone at (603) 641-2005 or at the Fisher Cats Box Office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

“We can’t wait to honor these players, coaches, and families on Saturday,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We followed every game with pride, and loved hearing the cheers from Fisher Cats fans when we gave Little League World Series updates on our video board. We’ve been so inspired by this team and how well they represented New Hampshire, and we’re thrilled to have them join us at the ballpark. “

“Competing at the Little League World Series takes endless passion, talent and hard work,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “This team made Manchester proud, and I know the entire community can’t wait to honor these young athletes and celebrate their historic run.”