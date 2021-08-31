Aug. 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 218 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, DHHS announced 218 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 133 people who tested positive by PCR test and 85 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,864 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (52), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Grafton (16), Merrimack (14), Cheshire (13), Strafford (13), Coos (8), Belknap (7), Carroll (6), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (13) and Manchester (12). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 121 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 107,689 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 31, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 107,689 Recovered 103,408 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,417 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,864 Current Hospitalizations 121

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.