Tuesday’s weather: Humidity fades into pleasant day with high of 83

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Weather News
Ida’s impact for southern New Hampshire: Rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. Peak Sustained Winds 15 mph. Peak Wind Gusts: 20 mph. Total Rainfall: 1-2″
5-Day Outlook Aug. 31 – Sept. 4
Today: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 83 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some rain late from Tropical Rainstorm Ida Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-15mph
Thursday: Periods of rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida (potential for heavy rainfall) High 69 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Clearing and comfortable Low 56 Winds: N 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph The start of Labor Day Weekend
Saturday: Sunny & pleasant High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Labor Day weekend looking comfortable and dry. Much better than Memorial Day & July 4th weekends!
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.0 feet (MLLW) 06:42 AM. Low 2.0 feet (MLLW) 12:49 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!