Sept. 1: Round 1 of Alderman At-Large forum with Harris, Levasseur, Moreau and Trisciani

MANCHESTER, NH – You’ve got questions for the candidates, we’re going to get you some answers.

It’s all happening Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.during Manchester Ink Link’s first primary election forum. We’re starting with Alderman At-Large.

Because there are eight candidates for this seat we’ve broken up the Q&A sessions into two rounds. Round one will feature Anthony Harris, incumbent Joseph Levasseur, Elizabeth Ann Moreau and June Trisciani.

The second round will take place on Sept. 8 and include Mark Dennis (Winter Trabex), Mary Ngwanda Georges, Dan Goonan and incumbent Dan O’Neil.

Both debates will be moderated by Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia using questions submitted by readers.

We’ll be broadcasting the forum live via Zoom and also simulcasting on our Manchester Ink Link Facebook page.

Here’s the Zoom link, which will go live at 6 p.m. for those following along.

The primary election is Sept. 21. You have time to brush up on your candidates – check out our Voters Guide, which includes sample ballots for each ward, profiles of candidates, where to vote by ward, and more.