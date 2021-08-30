Help for Haiti: Donate supplies through Salem food pantry drive

One Diaspora is partnering with, We Care Charity, SIUG, Fleur Cuisine, Savy Sof Bookkeeping, and Twynphony Hopes in an effort to aid Haiti during the devastating effects of its recent earthquake. With over 2,000 dead, over 12,000 injured, and still hundreds of missing persons, Haiti has faced a number of natural disasters, with its last 5.9 magnitude earthquake in 2008, allowing little time for a full recovery.

The organization will be collecting numerous supplies (new supplies only) on Sept 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the We Care Charity Food Pantry 244 N. Broadway Unit 14 D10 Salem Market Place, Salem NH.

