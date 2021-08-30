Aug. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 213 positive results with 92 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 30, 2021, DHHS announced 213 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, August 29. Today’s results include 123 people who tested positive by PCR test and 90 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 384 cases from Friday, August 27 (211 by PCR test and 173 by antigen test), and 429 cases from Saturday, August 28 (273 by PCR and 156 by antigen test). There are now 2,927 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and eighty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (205), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (152), Merrimack (95), Strafford (90), Belknap (68), Grafton (62), Cheshire (54), Carroll (43), Coos (27), and Sullivan (17) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (92) and Nashua (41). The county of residence is being determined for eighty new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 107,474 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 107,474 Recovered 103,131 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,416 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,927 Current Hospitalizations 119

