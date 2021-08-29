Sunday’s weather: Warm front brings humidity, high temp 79

Sunday’s Weather

A warm front will lift north across New Hampshire today giving us an increase in humidity with highs in the upper 70s.

Weather News

Hurricane Ida Rapidly Strengthening Over the Gulf of Mexico. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Potentially Catastrophic Wind Damage, and Flooding Rainfall Expected to Impact the Northern Gulf Coast and making landfall 1 p.m.Sunday; 16 years to the day of Hurricane Katrina.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Jenness State Beach in Rye.

Today: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms, storms may contain strong gusty winds High 86 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and turning less humid High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers from Tropical Rainstorm Ida in the afternoon High 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida; watch for flooding Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tropical moisture from Ida will be ingested into the storm track over the eastern United States. It should give us some rain on Wednesday.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 11:07 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 05:09 PM.

