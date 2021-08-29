Sunday’s weather: Warm front brings humidity, high temp 79

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Weather News
Hurricane Ida Rapidly Strengthening Over the Gulf of Mexico. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Potentially Catastrophic Wind Damage, and Flooding Rainfall Expected to Impact the Northern Gulf Coast and making landfall 1 p.m.Sunday; 16 years to the day of Hurricane Katrina.
UPDATE: NOAA’s #GOES16🛰️zooms in on the center of #HurricaneIda, which is quickly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. For updates on #Ida visit: https://t.co/S9zyq5ZuZv #LAwx #MSwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/XdrGMN60k7
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 28, 2021
5-Day Outlook Aug. 28 – Sept. 1
Today: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Tropical moisture from Ida will be ingested into the storm track over the eastern United States. It should give us some rain on Wednesday.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 11:07 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 05:09 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!