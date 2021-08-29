Monday’s weather: Humidity returns with possible afternoon T-storms

Sunday, August 29, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Today’s a much warmer and more humid day. The potential for a few strong to severe storms exists this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Weather News

Ida’s impact for southern New Hampshire: Rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Peak Sustained Winds 10 mph. Peak Wind Gusts: 20 mph. Total Rainfall: 1-2″

5-Day Outlook Aug. 29 – Sept. 2

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms, storms may contain strong gusty winds High 86 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers from Tropical Rainstorm Ida in the afternoon High 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida; watch for flooding Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Periods of rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida (potential for heavy rainfall) High 69 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Early showers, clearing late Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Labor day weekend looking comfortable and dry.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: Around 80.

Winds: Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 11:56 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 05:59 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Monday