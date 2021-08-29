Monday’s weather: Humidity returns with possible afternoon T-storms

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
Weather News
Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021
Ida’s impact for southern New Hampshire: Rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Peak Sustained Winds 10 mph. Peak Wind Gusts: 20 mph. Total Rainfall: 1-2″
5-Day Outlook Aug. 29 – Sept. 2
Today: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms, storms may contain strong gusty winds High 86 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers from Tropical Rainstorm Ida in the afternoon High 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida; watch for flooding Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida (potential for heavy rainfall) High 69 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Early showers, clearing late Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Labor day weekend looking comfortable and dry.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: Southwest winds around 15 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 11:56 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 05:59 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Monday