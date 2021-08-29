Fisher Cats can’t pull out win on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire split their six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, falling 8-4.

The Fisher Cats managed just two hits over the first six innings of the contest, a Vinny Capra single and a Demi Orimoloye single, both of which came in the first. Thanks to those hits, a pair of steals, a hit batter and three walks, the Fisher Cats put up three runs on the board to counter the three-run homer by Carlos Rincon in the top of the first, but the Rumble Ponies answered in the top of the second as Brett Baty’s single brought home Carlos Cortes.

Binghamton added four runs in the fourth to chase New Hampshire starter Luis Quiñones from the contest, but more free passes by Binghamton pitching in the bottom of the fifth allowed New Hampshire to claw back a run.

Orimoloye finished 2-for-4 on the day, with Chavez Young also adding a hit.

Luis Quiñones (2-3) bookended the week for New Hampshire, following his win on Tuesday with a loss in the series finale, allowing eight runs off five hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings of work. New Hampshire and Binghamton pitchers combined to allow 18 free trips to first base via walk or hit by pitch over the contest.

Allan Winans earned his first Double-A victory of the year in 14 appearances. Winans recored ten outs in relief, coming in to get the last out of the first after New Hampshire’s early rally. He didn’t allow any hits, striking out two and allowing two Fisher Cat walks.

New Hampshire (47-50) now has the day off before welcoming the Portland Sea Dogs (56-43) to Delta Dental Stadium.