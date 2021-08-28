Saturday’s weather: Cooler and more comfortable temps

Saturday, August 28, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Friday’s Weather

Significantly cooler temperatures and less humid for today as high pressure builds into New England.

Weather Alert

Ida has strengthened to a Hurricane and is expected to strengthen further before reaching the Gulf Coast.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 27 – Aug. 31

Today: Comfortable with some clouds & sun High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable for sleeping Low 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 86 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and turning less humid High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and comfortable Low 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers (remnants of Ida?) High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with some showers Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tropical moisture from Ida will no doubt be ingested into the storm track over the eastern United States. It should stay south of the area, however I will be keeping a close eye on trends since southern New England remains in play.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Some sun & clouds.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: East winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 70 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 10:22 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 04:21 PM.

