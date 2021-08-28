Chris Bec Logs Two Hits in 3-2 Loss to Binghamton

Manchester, N.H. – Chris Bec went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) 3-2 on Friday at Delta Dental Stadium.

Binghamton scored the game’s first run in the top of the third inning, loading the bases ahead of an RBI single by Mark Vientos to make it 1-0.

New Hampshire tied the game at 1-1 with an unearned run in the bottom of the third inning. Chris Bec singled to start the inning and Reggie Pruitt walked. Chavez Young reached on a fielder’s choice with Bec scoring as the Rumble Ponies made a bad throw on an attempt to complete double play.

Binghamton broke the tie with a solo home run by Luis Carpio in the top of the fourth inning off starter and losing pitcher Reilly Hovis (L, 2-4). They added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on another RBI single by Vientos to take a 3-1 lead.

The Fisher Cats closed to within 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bec singled, stole second, and scored on a single by Reggie Pruitt.

Cole Gordon (W, 4-3) picked up the win for the Rumble Ponies, working the first seven innings. Jared Robinson (S, 5) earned the save.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.