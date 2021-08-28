Aug. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 356 positive results with 25 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 27, 2021, DHHS announced 356 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 185 people who tested positive by PCR test and 171 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,798 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (83), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (43), Strafford (41), Merrimack (37), Belknap (20), Grafton (20), Carroll (18), Cheshire (18), Coos (5), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (25) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for thirty new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 125 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 106,525 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 106,525 Recovered 102,312 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,415 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,798 Current Hospitalizations 125

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.