We may be running out of summer but there’s still fun to be had

As the season begins its end, there are still a few drops of sun-filled fun to enjoy into Autumn. Here are a list of family destinations to occupy your weekends, before winter’s grasp.

Chucksters Ice Cream and Mini Golf

Voted best miniature golf in NH, Chucksters Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Hooksett boasts 36 holes, over 40 flavors of ice cream, and hosts parties of up to 200 persons.

Mel’s Funway Park

Located in Hudson, only minutes from Manchester, Mel’s Funway Park includes laser tag, go-karts, batting cages, mini-golf, a Mexican restaurant, and ice cream for the perfect finish.

Morningside Flight Park

Located in Charlestown, stay and play at Morningside Morningside Flight Park 150-acre recreational park. Bring your tent, book one of their 120 sq. ft. cabins, or “The Castle” that sleeps 4-6 persons. Learn how to hang-glide, or paraglide and enjoy ziplining.

Storyland Amusement Park

Located in Glen, Storyland Amusement Park has been catering to toddlers and young children for over 60 years. Multiple food stations are a convenient option however, guests are welcome to bring their own food into the park.

Candia Springs

With nearly 50-acres, Candia Springs features a water park axe throwing and ziplining through their Aerial Adventure Forest. Candia Spring can host groups with a minimum group size of 10.

Open through October

Castle in the Clouds

With its old-fashioned trolley, self-paced tour, picturesque grounds and breathtaking views, the mere ascent to the historic Lucknow Estate is enough to relax the senses. Once at its peak, its namesake is easily understood.

Canobie Lake Park Listed as one of the top 10 amusement parks in America, with over 100 years of family fun, Canobie Lake is a NH staple and an annual New England summer event. With over 85 Rides, entertainment, arcades, numerous dining options and an inclusive waterpark complete with private cabanas, Castaway Island, Canobie covers all your family needs for a day full of amusement. For an extra treat, stay after the sun sets and enjoy the ambiance of the park at night

Santa’s Village

Rides entertainment, real reindeer and Santa, Celebrate Christmas at Santa’s Village located in Jefferson. With over 10 dining options and a waterpark with cabanas, Santa’s Village is Open May through December including a New Years celebration.

Benson’s Park

Located in Hudson, Benson’s Park f/k/a Bensons Animal Park is a perfect afternoon for every member of the family. Enjoy the 166-acre park that includes a playground for children, a 911 memorial park, 2.5 miles of pristine walking trails with ponds, shaded seating areas, picnic tables, nature-filled nooks and Benson Animal Park remnants of times gone past.