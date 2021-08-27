RADNH endorses Trisciani, Hamer, Leapley, Kelly

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, Rights and Democracy NH (RADNH) endorsed four candidates in Manchester’s upcoming municipal elections.

In what was their latest set of endorsements following endorsements of other municipal candidates across the state, RADNH endorsed June Triciani (Alderman At-Large), Gary Hamer (Board of School Committee, Ward 10), Erin Kelly (Alderman – Ward 12) and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Board of School Committee, Ward 11).

“I am truly honored to have received an early endorsement from Rights and Democracy NH (RADNH) in my campaign for Alderman At-Large,” said Trisciani. “RADNH provides a platform that supports a collective vision for communities in support of public education, healthcare for all, a fair economy, jobs, justice and climate. We must continue to work together, as a community, to ensure we are moving Manchester forward.”

Other Manchester candidates endorsed by the group this year include Anthony Harris (Alderman At-Large), Pat Long (Alderman – Ward 3), Nicole Klein-Knight (Alderman – Ward 4) and Chris Potter (Board of School Committee – Ward 7).

The organization, which states that it seeks to build a strong movement to address various issues facing New Hampshire residents such as a livable wage and securing quality healthcare and education for all, announced on its website that another set of endorsements are expected in early September.