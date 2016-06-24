Podcast: NH Economist On Brexit Shocker: Great Deal of Uncertainty for U.S.

Brought to you by



The British vote to ultimately cut ties with the European Union has already had an impact on world markets, including in the U.S.

While some stocks like utilities have stabilized, many have dropped on the day after the vote. Roger Wood spoke to a top economist in New Hampshire. Russ Thibeault, president of Applied Economic Research of Laconia, has literally been glued to the BBC to find out the final tally. Here’s his take.

For InDepthNH.org, I’m Roger Wood.

Click here to receive our FREE eNewsletter, delivered daily at 6 a.m. Never miss another thing.

About InDepthNH: Nancy West founded the nonprofit New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism in April. West is the executive editor of the center’s investigative news website,InDepthNH.org. West has won many awards for investigative reporting during her 30 years at the New Hampshire Union Leader. She has taught investigative journalism at the New England Center for Investigative Reporting’s summer program for pre-college students at Boston University. West is passionate about government transparency. The New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism is a member of the Institute for Nonprofit News, formerly called Investigative News Network, which is also InDepthNH.org’s fiscal sponsor. Click here to read about INN to learn more about the mission of nonprofit news.