Black Lives Matter: Mighty Forces

“If we do not falter in our duty now, we may be able, the handful we are, to end the racial nightmare, and achieve our country, and change the history of the world.” – James Baldwin

There is a core value absent from a person who did what we’ve all witnessed. Racism is one aspect but to execute a human being, clearly aware you are being filmed and not flinching is wholly sadistic. It is, unequivocally, an absence of humanity and its message is, and has been abundantly clear, reverberating, internationally in paradigm-shifting supernova-like shockwaves.

“Freedom is what all human beings require.” – Maya Angelou

I am certain that I am not experiencing any emotions, frustration, and anger that hasn’t already been written about, discussed or expressed. Each time I think of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery the multitude of occurrences in excessive force, and the indisputable roster of death, my thoughts become as wildly energetic as a launched pinball. Witnessing continuous occurrences of individuals that look like you, and people you love, being ruthlessly, blatantly and unremorsefully exterminated stops the breath, in gut-wrenching torment.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than the opposite”- Nelson Mandela

If there are unexpected caveats of the current uprising that move me, it’s watching the amount of international diversity, spanning continents, that, in the face of regimes, of divisive chaos, have decided to make their outcries known, and heard in solidarity.

“Nobody black or white, who really believes in democracy can stand aside now; everybody’s got to stand up and be counted”- Lena Horne

Is it a possibility that there may be a tentatively compassionate sliver of light in this darkness? That the action of domination is not and has never been the answer? If there is one undeniable universal truth, it is, inevitably nature, which is no respecter of persons, has and always will progress towards balanced harmony, conducting unseen forces that one cannot comprehend.

“Americans… the eyes of the world are upon you…” – Josephine Baker

Perhaps an act as simple and as innocent as kneeling can become emotionally disarming, in creating a connection more profound than words. Could that one action cascade a domino effect ultimately leading to level ground? Only time, discerningly watched, will reveal. Taking a knee may seem meager, comparatively speaking, but it is a crucial step in the right direction after generations of missteps in the wrong direction.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” – President Barack Obama

“The people that are trying to make the world worse never take a day off. Why should I? Light up the darkness.” – Robert Nesta Marley

