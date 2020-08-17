Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund now accepting grant applications for October 2020

MANCHESTER, NH – The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund is now accepting grant applications for the Fall 2020 review cycle. Qualified organizations should submit a completed application and all required information no later than close of business on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Information and an online application are available on the Diocesan website: www.catholicnh.org/BCAF or http://bit.ly/bcafgrants.

The BCAF accepts applications from 501 (c) 3 organizations in New Hampshire, without regard to religious affiliation, for projects that help people in New Hampshire meet their basic needs. Click here to see a current list of BCAF grant recipients.

The BCAF is operated by a volunteer lay board of directors who make recommendations to the Bishop of Manchester for grants to any organization in New Hampshire whose mission is consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and who meet the grant guidelines. The Fund raises money through donations from individuals, businesses, and philanthropic organizations.

The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, serving the needs of nearly 235,000 Catholics. For more information, please visit www.catholicnh.org/overview.