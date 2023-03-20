Bill Burr adds Sept. 30 stop in Manchester at SNHU Arena to comedy tour

MANCHESTER, NH – Comedian Bill Burr has added shows to his 2023 live tour, including a stop in Manchester at SNHU Arena on September 30.

General ticket sales begin March 24 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sales will begin Wednesday, at 1o a.m. local. For more info head to BillBurr.com/Tour.

An Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, his arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr (Slight Return), toured across North America throughout 2022 and on August 21, Bill made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Burr will voice a starring role in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film, Leo, premiering November 22. Miramax and Burr’s All Things Comedy are producing the film, Old Dads, which Bill co-wrote, is directing and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

In 2022, Burr premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in October 2021 at the legendary venue, and he hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Burr was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and he was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day, 2021.

Burr made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020; made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode 7 of the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island; and he stars as Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Burr was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

For more go to Burr’s website and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.