Bill Barry earns new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, Bill Barry, the Democratic candidate for Hillsborough County Sheriff, was endorsed by the mayors of the two largest cities in Hillsborough County.

In a joint statement, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess praised Barry for his work in capturing one of America’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, reuniting lost children with their families and solving cold cases during his multi-decade career in law enforcement.

“Bill is not only dedicated to getting the job done, his main focus is on bettering the community and fighting for all of us,” said the mayors. “From his experience on a local town police force to his work at the county level in the Sheriff’s office, he has the gained perspective of seeing the issues that are affecting cities like Manchester and Nashua, and he rises to the task of implementing changes that instill mutual respect between law enforcement and those they serve.”

Late last week, Barry was endorsed by the Nashua Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Professional Firefighters #856, the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Police Supervisors Association, the State Employee’s Union SEIU Local #1984, and the New Hampshire Probation and Parole Officer’s Union Local 270.

Barry is also currently the Alderman for Ward 10 in Manchester.