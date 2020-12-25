Big drop in temp for Christmas night – watch out for a freeze-up on roadways

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 25-29
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Weather Alerts
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 1 PM
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.
Unseasonably warm and humid conditions, plus the rainfall, will contribute to significant and widespread snowmelt which may release an additional 1 to 2 inches of water.
Outlook for Dec. 25
Merry Christmas! Periods of rain, foggy, and strong winds. Very mild Christmas morning, a thunderstorm possible around noon, with some power outages likely. Rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding. Watch out for a freeze-up Christmas night.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Five-Day Outlook
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Last week of December will start out dry, but a New Year’s Eve storm is possible!
News You Can Use
How much snow typically falls after Christmas? In most of the Lower 48, more than 2/3 of the season’s snowfall falls after Christmas. For areas shaded in red, over 80 percent. pic.twitter.com/nI5HhFA2Q7
— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) December 20, 2020