Big drop in temp for Christmas night – watch out for a freeze-up on roadways

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 25-29



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Weather Alerts

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 1 PM

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

Unseasonably warm and humid conditions, plus the rainfall, will contribute to significant and widespread snowmelt which may release an additional 1 to 2 inches of water.

Outlook for Dec. 25

Merry Christmas! Periods of rain, foggy, and strong winds. Very mild Christmas morning, a thunderstorm possible around noon, with some power outages likely. Rainfall and snowmelt can lead to flooding. Watch out for a freeze-up Christmas night.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Five-Day Outlook

Christmas: Rainy, foggy, & windy, possible thunderstorm around noon. High Near 60 with temps falling in the afternoon Winds: S 15-20+, gusts up to 50 mph (1″-2″ of rain and snowmelt can lead to flooding)

Friday night: Clearing and much colder (what out for water freezing) Low 26 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 32 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 42 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some Clouds Low 26 Winds: light & variable

Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds and colder High 29 (Feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Last week of December will start out dry, but a New Year’s Eve storm is possible!

News You Can Use

How much snow typically falls after Christmas? In most of the Lower 48, more than 2/3 of the season’s snowfall falls after Christmas. For areas shaded in red, over 80 percent. pic.twitter.com/nI5HhFA2Q7 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) December 20, 2020

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net