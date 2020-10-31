Biden’s NH lead has shrunken slightly, says NHIOP

Saturday, October 31, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Elections, Government 0

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP released a poll showing President Donald Trump closing the margin on former Vice President Joe Biden, even if Biden’s lead is still outside the margin of error.

In the poll, which surveyed New Hampshire likely voters between Oct. 23 and 26, Biden still leads, 52% to 44%. This is down from a 53% to 41% lead in early October.

Among New Hampshire likely voters, Biden leads among women (56%-41%) and men (48%-47%) with a clear lead among younger (58%-38%) and older (59%-39%) voters, and is tied (48%-48%) with voters aged 35-64. Biden’s overall edge is provided by greater polarization among Democrats (96%-3%), winning undeclared voters (52%-40%) and picking up 11% of Republicans. Biden leads 76%-22% on ballots already cast, while President Donald Trump leads 52%-44% among voters who have yet to vote.

In other races, Governor Chris Sununu has expanded his lead over New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes from 58% to 35% in early October to 60% to 35% now, with the poll showing Feltes losing 14 percent of Democrats to Sununu.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen also holds comfortable lead against Republican challenger Corky Messner (54% to 39%) as does Second Congressional District Congresswoman Annie Kuster, with Kuster leading Republican challenger Steve Negron, 54% to 40%.

First Congressional District Incumbent Chris Pappas has a tighter race against Republican challenger Matt Mowrs, now leading 49% to 44%.

A full copy of the poll’s results can be found below.

About Andrew Sylvia 1870 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.