Biden’s NH lead has shrunken slightly, says NHIOP

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP released a poll showing President Donald Trump closing the margin on former Vice President Joe Biden, even if Biden’s lead is still outside the margin of error.

In the poll, which surveyed New Hampshire likely voters between Oct. 23 and 26, Biden still leads, 52% to 44%. This is down from a 53% to 41% lead in early October.

Among New Hampshire likely voters, Biden leads among women (56%-41%) and men (48%-47%) with a clear lead among younger (58%-38%) and older (59%-39%) voters, and is tied (48%-48%) with voters aged 35-64. Biden’s overall edge is provided by greater polarization among Democrats (96%-3%), winning undeclared voters (52%-40%) and picking up 11% of Republicans. Biden leads 76%-22% on ballots already cast, while President Donald Trump leads 52%-44% among voters who have yet to vote.

In other races, Governor Chris Sununu has expanded his lead over New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes from 58% to 35% in early October to 60% to 35% now, with the poll showing Feltes losing 14 percent of Democrats to Sununu.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen also holds comfortable lead against Republican challenger Corky Messner (54% to 39%) as does Second Congressional District Congresswoman Annie Kuster, with Kuster leading Republican challenger Steve Negron, 54% to 40%.

First Congressional District Incumbent Chris Pappas has a tighter race against Republican challenger Matt Mowrs, now leading 49% to 44%.

