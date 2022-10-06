Biden pardons those convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joseph Biden announced Thursday he is granting a full, complete and unconditional pardon for people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs,” Biden said on Twitter.

As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

Biden said he is also calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. “Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said.

Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“My intent by this proclamation is to pardon only the offense of simple possession of marijuana in violation of federal law or in violation of D.C. Code 48–904.01(d)(1), and not any other offenses related to marijuana or other controlled substances,” Biden said.

The pardon does not apply to individuals who were non-citizens not lawfully present in the United States at the time of their offense, according to Biden’s statement.

Biden directed the U.S. Attorney General, acting through the Pardon Attorney, to develop and announce application procedures for certificates of pardon and to begin accepting applications.

Biden said he will ask the U.S. Attorney General to initiate the process of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

According to reporting by ABC News, the “executive action will benefit 6,500 people with prior federal convictions and thousands of others charged under the District of Columbia’s criminal code,” which they attributed to “senior administration officials.”

When elaborating on the number of people affected, ABC News reported that officials said, “there are no individuals currently in federal prison solely for simple possession of marijuana.”