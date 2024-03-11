Biden on the stump in NH: ‘Fundamental fairness’ for families at stake

GOFFSTOWN, NH – President Joe Biden, in a trip Monday to New Hampshire, unveiled part of his sweeping fiscal year 2025 budget plan intended to reduce costs for families.

His speech, delivered at the Granite YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown, was focused on lowering healthcare costs for families, in the manner that was accomplished for seniors on Medicare.

He said Americans can buy the same prescription, made by the same manufacturer, in Toronto, Berlin, London or Rome for 40 to 60 percent less. “That’s a fact – and it’s wrong,” he said.

Biden said that for years, as a U.S. senator, he tried to change the system to allow for the negotiation on drug prices. That finally was accomplished for those on Medicare and he wants to expand that for all Americans.

For America’s seniors, out-of-pocket expenses are limited to $2,000 a year, something that should be ensured for all Americans.

“We finally beat Big Pharma,” he said. Insulin costs are now capped at $35 a month for seniors. Pharmaceutical companies were charging $400 a month, he said, when the drugs cost them $10 – $13 when packaging is included.

As a result of that move, more companies are reducing the cost of insulin for everyone, he said.

Changes to Medicare, he said, has saved taxpayers $160 billion in costs.

The President also proposes increasing the tax rate of corporations and wealthy citizens. Last year, he said, 50 top corporations didn’t pay any taxes at all.

“Does anybody think the tax code is fair?” he asked to a crowd where no one lifted their hands. “Well, I don’t either. I’m going to keep fighting like hell to make it fair.”

He said it was about “fundamental fairness.”

Biden spoke for about 20 minutes, explaining his administration’s efforts to lower healthcare costs, a new rule that will allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers, and Affordable Care Act tax cuts he’s enacted.

He said the change to Medicare will save “$35 million more for Granite Staters next year alone.”

The president defended Social Security and Medicare and said if Republicans wanted to cut either one, he “would stop them.”

The president said “his predecessor,” former President Donald Trump, added trillions to the deficit and that earlier in the day Trump, who he did not identify by name, was pushing for cuts to Social Security and Medicaid to reduce costs.

“I’m not going to let it happen,” Biden said.

Trump, he said, failed in the “most basic” duty of a president.

“Duty to care,” Biden said. “You leave no one behind.”

As the President spoke, about three dozen people protested outside across from the site. One group was pro-Palestinian protesting what they called the occupation and genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel.

The other group were Donald Trump Supporters who yelled, “Let’s Go Brandon,” code for “fuck Biden,” with some waiving red, white and blue Trump flags.

Biden’s 20-minute talk covered essentially what he had laid out last Thursday in his State of The Union address.

Under his proposed $7.3 Trillion 2025 budget, Biden would raise taxes by trillions on corporations, billionaires and millionaires to help cut the deficit and pay for new programs to help with housing and childcare costs for those who earn less.

The event at the YMCA was by invitation only and included mostly Democrats or those Democratically-inclined.

Prior to Biden’s arrival, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, addressed the crowd about steps being taken to reduce drug costs under Biden’s leadership, but she said Big Pharma continues to “game the system.” Drug companies, she said, are presently suing the government to try to prevent lower prices for seniors.

She said under Biden, the government is beginning to take on Big Pharma, something needed to “strengthen our families, our economy and our democracy.”

About 200 people attended the event including federally elected representatives, New Hampshire State senators and representatives, along with members of local business, medical care companies and unions, including the NH-NEA and Teamsters Local 633.

Prior to Biden’s speech, Jeff Parkinson, Teamster Local 633 president, said he wanted to hear what the President proposed to reduce the high cost of healthcare. It is of great concern to his local’s 5,200 members statewide, he said, because healthcare insurance amounts to about $12 to $14 an hour for his members, making it difficult to negotiate increases in wages and a pension “if a member is fortunate enough to have one.”

People lined up before 11 a.m. to hear the President speak about lowering costs for American families, what he has called his top domestic priority. It was the President’s first visit to the Granite State since an April 2022 stop in Portsmouth.

State Representatives Loren Foxx and Catherine Rombeau, both of Bedford, were on hand to hear the President. Foxx was interested to hear what Biden would outline in his speech that he didn’t cover in his State of The Union address last Thursday.

“I am looking forward to riding the momentum of his speech from last Thursday,” Rombeau said. Rombeau called the State of the Union address a “great speech” and said she was “excited to be part of that energy.”

Foxx, who is originally from California but who has lived in New Hampshire for 15 years, said it was an honor to be invited to hear the President speak. He said if elected to some position in California, he would have “zero chance” to be invited to hear the President of the United States speak.

Biden was introduced by Rose Keller, 22, a Bowdoin College student who as an infant was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“My ability to breathe depends entirely on numerous prescription drugs,” she said. Last year alone, she said, her family spent $3,000 out-of-pocket to cover her prescriptions. Standing beside her as she spoke was her father, Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s consumer advocate.