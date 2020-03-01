Biden his time: South Carolina primary voters show up for Joe

SOUTH CAROLINA — With about half of the votes counted, former Vice President Joe Biden is far and away the favorite among South Carolina primary voters, capturing 49 percent of votes so far.

Saturday’s Democratic primary is viewed as pivotal for many of the candidates, especially Biden, who needs to get his footing in advance of Super Tuesday after lackluster performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

The other big story of the night seems to be Tom Styer’s traction. So far Steyer has a solid third-place finish behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had 19 percent of votes to Steyer’s 11 percent. Next is Pete Buttigieg, with 7 percent, then Elizabeth Warren with 6 percent, and Amy Klobuchar, who came away from New Hampshire with momentum, but is straggling behind the pack with just 3 percent of votes. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not in the running as he decided to skip the first four nominating contests.

The next big test will be Super Tuesday on March 3, when Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia go to the polls.

