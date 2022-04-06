Bicyclist seriously injured after Lake Avenue collision with car

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 5, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue and Mammoth Road for a report of a bicycle versus motor vehicle collision.

Police determined that a Subaru and a bicyclist were both traveling east on Lake Avenue when the collision occurred. The 26-year-old male bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The 71-year-old male driver was not injured.

The identity of the bicyclist and driver are being withheld at this time as it is an active investigation.

The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.