Bicyclist indicted for negligent homicide in collision that killed 69-year-old pedestrian

MANCHESTER, NH – A bicyclist who police said struck a pedestrian walking in an Elm Street crosswalk, killing him, last May has been indicted on a negligent homicide charge.

Eric Earle, 25, whose address is listed as the city’s homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

The 69-year-old pedestrian, who is identified only as “C.A.” in the indictment, was trying to cross Elm Street, at Hanover Street, across from City Hall about 7 p.m. on May 13, 2021, when he was hit by the bicyclist.

Police said Earle, at the time of the collision, rode into the crosswalk and hit him. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

If convicted of the class B felony charge, Earle faces a possible sentence of 3 ½ to 7 years in state prison and up to a $4,000 fine