Bicycle violation turns into man’s 21st arrest by Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A Berlin, NH man (who previously resided in Manchester) tried to flee from patrol officers Tuesday afternoon on Beech Street. He was quickly caught and found to be possessing a semi-automatic handgun and multiple kinds of drugs packaged for sale.

Just before 5pm, Officers Whiteman and Martens were patrolling the area of Bronstein Park and attempted to stop 33-year-old Michael Grover from Berlin, NH for bicycle riding violations. As officers pulled alongside Grover and told him to stop, he fled.

Grover attempted to evade officers by riding his bicycle down an alleyway and between buildings. Officer Martens gave chase on foot and Grover fell off his bike between two homes on Merrimack St. Grover got up, began running, and discarded a backpack he was wearing. Officer Martens caught up to Grover, tackled him and took him into custody.

Officers located the backpack that Grover discarded a short distance away. Inside the backpack was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 14 rounds, multiple individual packages of suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin, as well as over $2200 in cash.

Grover has previously been convicted of felony drug violations and burglary between 2010 and 2018. These violations qualified Grover as an Armed Career Criminal under New Hampshire law. Manchester Police has arrested Grover over 20 times for various violations in the past.

Grover was charged with the following offenses:

-Resisting Arrest, a class A Misdemeanor

-Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, a Class B Felony

-Armed Career Criminal, a Special Felony

-Felonious Use of a Firearm, a Class B Felony

– 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to sell, both class B Felonies

-Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor (a car window was broken when Grover was taken

into custody)

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.