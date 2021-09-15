Beverly A. Spiro, 85: ‘The face of Central High School,’ beloved mother, grandmother and mother figure to many

MANCHESTER, NH – Beverly A. (Karagis) Spiro, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother figure for many, a true matriarch, succumbed to a very brief illness on Monday, September 13, 2021, with her loving family by her side. While this is a devastating loss for so many, all who knew her would say that Beverly lived life on her own terms and faced death in the same no-nonsense way, ever relying on her strong faith.

Born in Manchester on January 20, 1936, Beverly attended local schools and was graduated in 1953 from Manchester High School Central, a place that would focus prominently in her life. After graduation, she worked briefly for Pandora Industries, but it was her position at Goldenrod Candy Store that most impacted her life. There she met the owner and love of her life, George Spiro, himself a stand-out athlete at Central High School, and with whom she shared 54 years of marriage until his death in 2009. After her marriage, she became a full-time wife and mother, while also supporting her husband at work and nurturing their children with unconditional love and support.

After her children were grown, Beverly returned to her alma mater, Central High School, ultimately becoming the assistant to six principals, inculcating them all with the true nature of Central Pride. She soon became the face of Central, greeting visitors, students, and staff alike. But she was most proud of the fact that all the members of her family were Central grads, taking special pride in watching all her grandchildren as they matriculated through the halls of the school. In addition, she saw both her oldest daughter and a son-in-law become teachers there. Indeed, Beverly Spiro epitomized Central Pride.

All who knew Beverly recognized the strong faith that comprised the fabric of her being, both physically and spiritually. A life-long member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, she has long been a fixture at the Glendi Pastry Booth. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, and the Annagennisis Society, of which she served as president. She could be seen every single Sunday in the same seat, in ‘her’ pew, where she found solace in her relationship with God. She also served on the Board of Directors of the 300 River Road Condo Association. Until weeks before her death, she was a daily fixture at the gym, where she could be seen reading while vigorously attacking the treadmill. The fruits of her culinary expertise could be seen in the spanakopita always requested by family and friends, and especially in her holiday baking, from the Halloween ghost cookies, to the rich delicacies of Christmas and Easter, all shared with family, friends, and co-workers.

Beverly is deeply loved and passionately mourned by her loving family: Rebecca (Scott Trowbridge), Philip (Kim), and Stephanie (Michael Patten); grandchildren Katie (Josh Chaput), Andrew Spiro, Meryl Bollinger, Connor Spiro (Sydney), Caroline Spiro, Elizabeth Patten, and Anna Patten; great-grandchildren Gabriella and Charlie. Beverly’s special joy was being able to spend meaningful time with her great-granddaughter who recently came to live nearby. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Beverly was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Joan Vlangas and Irene Kilmer.

Beverly’s last days focused on love of family and her strong faith. May her memory be eternal.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be conducted at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.