Best Wings in NH? This site says Top 3 in Manchester, and Stark Brewing is No. 1

MANCHESTER, NH — The quest for the best when it comes to chicken wings is a perpetual and endless journey, with many stops — and moist towelettes — along the way. According to national “best of things” site Big 7 Travel, 4 of New Hampshire’s top 7 ranked chicken wing joints are right here in Manchester, including the Top 3.

Topping the list, published Jan. 8, is Stark Brewing Co. located at 500 Commercial St. For 12 bucks you can choose from 10 house-made sauces in various degrees of hot — BBQ, Carolina Golden BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Teriyaki, Mild, Mild Garlic, Hot, Hot Garlic, Sweet Habanero or XXX Hot. According to Big 7 the advantage here is that you can also chase the wings with a rotating variety of craft-brewed beverages. And if you’re having a lazy Sunday, you can always get your wings via Uber Eats, Door Dash or Grub Hub.

So who else made the list in Manchester?

Coming in at No. 2, Thirsty Moose Taphouse, 795 Elm St., followed by No. 3, Billy’s Sports Bar & Grill, 34 Tarrytown Road. Big 7 says they use the following ranking system:

Editorial opinions and experiences

Previous critic reviews

Online customer reviews

Location and accessibility

Online presence

Consistency

Atmosphere and service

Value for money

Presentation

You can read the complete list here at BigSevenTravel.com.

And a big “Hats Off” to Stark Brewing Co. owner and chicken wing overlord Peter Telge — and all of those toiling away in kitchens across America to deliver the best chicken wings they can muster to the wing-loving public.

