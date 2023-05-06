Berroa’s run breaks deadlock in Saturday pitchers’ duel

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Andrew Sylvia

Steward Berroa

MANCHESTER, N.H. – It took ten months for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to find shutout win after getting one last July, but then it took just one day to get another one.

Offense was sparse on Saturday inside Delta Dental Stadium, but it was the Fisher Cats that managed to get just enough of that offense for a win, a 1-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators. That was their second shutout over Harrisburg in as many days.

It took New Hampshire eight innings to find the running run, but they eventually found it off the bat of Will Robertson, a sacrifice fly bringing home Steward Berroa for the only run of the contest.

There were only five hits overall during the game between both teams. Harrisburg only had one of those hits, a single by Drew Millas in the second.

Berroa had two of New Hampshire’s hits, including a double in the eighth that put him on base for what eventuall be the winning run. Leo Jimenez had New Hampshire’s other two hits.

New Hampshire pitchers combined to strike out 13 Harrisburg batters, with Sem Robberse allowing just two baserunners over his six-inning start.  Hagen Danner (1-0) was the winner for his 1-2-3 inning in the eighth, and Troy Watson earned his second save of the year for his work in the ninth.

The Fisher Cats (12-13), conclude their series with Harrisburg on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Michael Cuevas (1-0, 7.63 ERA) takes the mound for Harrisburg. New Hampshire has yet to name their starter for Sunday.

