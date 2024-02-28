Berlin Mayor Endorses Ayotte for Governor

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of Berlin Mayor Robert Cone. Following the endorsement, Ayotte released the following statement:

“I’m proud to have the support of Mayor Robert Cone and I look forward to partnering with him and the City Council to deliver for Berlin. Our grassroots campaign continues to grow because Granite Staters know that I will be a Governor that fights for every corner of our great state – and that together, we will keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Endorsing Kelly, Mayor Cone said “It was great meeting with Kelly Ayotte, and seeing firsthand her commitment to the North Country and City of Berlin. I look forward to working with her in the Governor’s Office, and making Berlin’s vision of the future become a reality.”

Mayor Cone was elected in November of 2023 and joins Berlin City Council members Robert Theberge, Peter Morency, and Brian Valerino in endorsing Kelly Ayotte for Governor.