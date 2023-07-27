Bergeron returns for Ward 6 run

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With time running out on the filing period, former Ward 6 Board of School Committee member Dan Bergeron ensured a return to the ballot this fall after missing the filing period deadline in 2021.

Bergeron first won the seat in 2015, with Ken Tassey Jr. taking over two years ago after Bergeron did not file for re-election.

While Bergeron said he was honored to have so many people ask for his return, he indicated that he may have to reset somewhat when it comes to talking about school district issues on the campaign trail.

“When I get out on the streets again and start talking to (Ward 6 voters), I’ll find out what’s been going on in my absence,” he said.

Bergeron also declined to comment shortly after filing on what issues he personally believes are the most significant ones currently facing the Manchester School District, instead opting to focus on the positive wishes offered to him by supporters.

With only Tassey and Bergeron running for the seat, there will be no primary in September, with both candidates moving forward to the General Election ballot in November.