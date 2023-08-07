Belletetes Inc Hosting Month-Long Food Drive to Support the NH Food Bank’s Fight to End Hunger

Manchester, N.H. – Belletetes, a family owned and operated lumber and building supply company with locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, is aiming to collect 40,000 pounds of food to support the New Hampshire Food Bank. Belletetes will collect food donations at all nine of its locations starting on August 1. Belletetes will deliver the donated goods to the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, which distributes nutritious food across New Hampshire through its network of more than 400 partner agencies. Belletetes will also be supplementing food donations with a monetary contribution to the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Throughout August, Belletetes will accept food donations at each of its nine locations. The company will place produce bins at the front of each store for patrons and community members to drop off donated goods.

“We are grateful for Belletetes’ support and we are excited to grow our relationship with them,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “Our mission of eliminating food insecurity in New Hampshire has always been our main objective and with the help of Belletetes, in both hosting the food drive and in making a generous monetary donation themselves, we become one step closer in realizing that goal.”

Belletetes will deliver donations collected at its eight New Hampshire locations to the New Hampshire Food Bank in September, in recognition of Hunger Action Month. Belletetes will deliver food donations collected at its Winchendon, Mass. location to the Winchendon Community Action Committee, a partner agency of Worcester County Food Bank.

“The New Hampshire Food Bank is such an important stakeholder in the Granite State and we are thrilled to be able to support them as we celebrate our 125th anniversary,” said Mike Shea, president, Belletetes Inc. “Hosting this month-long initiative is our way of demonstrating our commitment to our community. We hope to collect 40,000 pounds of food ahead of Hunger Action Month, allowing the Food Bank to distribute the donated goods to the households who need it most, come this September.”

In 2022, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank procured and provided more than 16 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and meats to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire.

Belletetes will collect donations at the following locations:

51 Peterborough St, Jaffrey, NH

245 Central St, Winchendon, MA

188 Concord St, Peterborough, NH

80 Northeastern Blvd, Nashua, NH

20 West St, Ashland, NH

24 Ten Penny Ln, Andover, NH

21 Sargent Rd, Sunapee, NH

129 Sheep Davis Rd, Pembroke, NH

121 Whittier Hwy, Moultonborough

If you are interested in donating to the New Hampshire Food Bank, please consider donating canned fruits, canned vegetables, dried or canned proteins, packaged nuts or nut butters, whole grains, or other shelf stable products. To see the full list of the Food Bank’s most needed items, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org/get-involved/donate/most-needed-items.