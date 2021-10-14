Behind in rent or utilities due to unemployment or other hardship? Rental assistance is available

CONCORD, NH – The NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) provides funds to renters who cannot pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic. The program works with tenants and landlords. Since it launched in March, NHERAP has expended $50 million to help more than 7,000 New Hampshire households remain in their homes by making payments to property owners and utility companies. Funding for NHERAP is expected to be available through at least 2022.
- Households may qualify for assistance for past-due and future rent and utility payments for a period not to exceed 18 months.
- At least one person in the household must have qualified for unemployment benefits, had their income reduced, had significant costs, or had other financial hardship during the pandemic. Certain income requirements must be met.
- Past-due rent including reasonable late and legal fees.
- Three months of future rent payments if needed for housing stability.
- Utilities, such as electricity, home heating costs, water, sewer, trash.
- Other housing-related costs such as internet and relocation expenses (including rental application fees, utility hook-up fees, and security deposits).
- Households may qualify for utility assistance even if they do not receive or need rental assistance.
This program is for renters and landlords, not homeowners. The federal Homeowner Assistance Fund Program (HAF), which will provide assistance to homeowners impacted by the pandemic, will launch later this year. If you are at risk of foreclosure or are having difficulty paying your home mortgage, utilities, home insurance or property taxes, please call 2-1-1 and visit HomeHelpNH.org. These services are supported by Granite United Way.