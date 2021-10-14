Behind in rent or utilities due to unemployment or other hardship? Rental assistance is available

CONCORD, NH – The NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) provides funds to renters who cannot pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic. The program works with tenants and landlords. Since it launched in March, NHERAP has expended $50 million to help more than 7,000 New Hampshire households remain in their homes by making payments to property owners and utility companies. Funding for NHERAP is expected to be available through at least 2022.