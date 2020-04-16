Beeze Tees pivots to make masks and help small businesses

They came up with a design and over a couple of weeks, made some prototypes for making masks on the equipment and then launched a website. The website was an overnight success selling over 1,000 masks within the first few days. Beeze Tees is only charging the cost of the mask and their goal is to keep employees working and to get as many masks to people who need them as possible. To date, Beeze Tees has made around 1,600 masks and plans to donate over 500 within the next few weeks to front line workers.

“I have also shared our design file and taught over 30 other embroidery companies all over the world how to make masks on their equipment.” They can make about 200 masks a day.

While busy making masks on their embroidery equipment Beeze Tees found a way to keep their printing equipment busy and help organizations and small businesses raise money.

They can make money by selling shirts with their logo on them with virtually no work or money upfront to the business owner or organization.

“Basically you send us your logo, we put it up on the site, then you share the link to your customers, employees, friends, family or whoever else would buy the shirt,” said Pipp. Beeze Tees will handle the rest from processing cards, handling orders and of course printing then they are shipping them for free. Once it is all said and done, the business or organization gets $10 from each shirt sale. The other $10 goes to the cost of making the shirt.

“It’s a pretty simple way to make money, we have had some businesses make $300-$500 so far,” Pipp said.

To be added to the site you can email Pipp at tpipp@beezetees.com. To see the growing list of businesses and to support them you can go to nh.deco-apparel.com.

You can order masks or donate to help get masks to people who need them at thetshirtmask.deco-apparel.com. (Note that masks come in a variety of colors, but your color is chosen randomly).