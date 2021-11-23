Beeze Tees contributing to ‘Shop Local’ fever with BOGO deals for early-bird shoppers all week

MANCHESTER, NH – Tim Pipp, owner of Beeze Tees screenprinting, is gearing up for early-bird shoppers this week, getting the message out that shopping local this gift-giving season is a plus for everyone. It’s buy-one-get-one-free on everything, through Saturday which, by the way, is Shop Local Saturday.

“What I’ve been saying is that it’s never made more sense to shop local. If you shop on Amazon or eBay orders may be delayed,” said Pipp, “If you stop in our store, it’s in your hands that day.”

Pipp opened his flagship store in Keene in 2010 and expanded into Manchester with a second store on Hanover Street in February of 2020. Although the timing could have been better, Pipp not only persevered but pivoted to make face masks which were in short supply back then. He also helped about 60 fellow small businesses with T-shirt fundraisers, writing a total of about $15,000 in checks which helped many of them to weather the COVID shut down with branded T-shirt sales.

It has been a mix of good karma and smart marketing.

“Honestly, that brought us a lot of business, and a number of those businesses that bought for shirts initially are still buying them, and they kept the original design, which includes a “shop local” logo on the back.

Shoppers can find T-shirts, hoodies and longsleeved shirts, hats, tote bags, shot glasses, magnets, postcards, stickers – and even masks, although sales on face coverings have slowed significantly of late.

Beeze Tees is located at 36 Hanover St. and is open daily Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – although they are closed on Thanksgiving, as usual.

“I just saw an article about all the stores that are closed on Thanksgiving, like Walmart – which they should have always been, in my opinion,” Pipp said. We’re a local business and we have local employees who should be with their families instead of working. We encourage people to come check us out – we’re a New Hampshire-based company, printing locally, doing everything local and we support our local economy, including non-profits and other organizations,” Pipp said. It’s the best time of the year to support local.”

You can learn more at beezetees.com