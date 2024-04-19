Bees Deluxe brings the blues to Portsmouth for Mothers’ Day

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The British/American acid blues band, Bees Deluxe, live debut appearance at The Press Room for a Mothers’ Day Brunch of modern blues.

Known for their distinct sound, Bees Deluxe is led by British guitarist Conrad Warre whose playing has been compared to greats like Mark Knopfler, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Walter Becker. The band is based in Boston but tours from Maine to Miami, performing blues that is imbued with elements of jazz, funk, psychedelia and a touch of insanity. Bees Deluxe has toured from Maine to Miami winning fans, amazing audiences and sharing the stage with headliners like: Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Zito, Walter Trout, Joanna Connor, Matt Schofield and Roomful of Blues.

Joining Warre on stage at The Press Room are: Carol Band (originally from Berlin, Conn) on keys, vocals and harmonica, Paul Giovine, a drummer and songwriter who has toured extensively with the band, and Doug Rich of the RPS Band, Voices of Myrtle, the Worcester Mass Choir, and Enfusion on bass. With a repertoire that combines their original music with creative interpretations of tunes by artists ranging from Billie Holiday and Etta James to B.B. King and Joe Zawinul, Bees Deluxe delivers the blues in a way that’s fresh, compelling and highly musical.

“We are thrilled to be coming to The Press Room,” said drummer Paul Giovine “Portsmouth is one of our favorite stops on our way to play in Maine, but we’ve never actually played here – so this will be new & exciting!”

Bees Deluxe recently unveiled their latest album, the all-original “Hallucinate.” It’s a sonic journey that highlights the band’s unique fusion of British and American blues influences. Available directly from their website, at live shows, and across popular music e-commerce platforms, “Hallucinate” stands as a testament to Bees Deluxe’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of the blues genre.

“The Bees Deluxe sound starts with blues but adds rock and jazz fusion to the mix, resulting in a vibe that’s distinctly ‘70s but sometimes more Steely Dan than Eric Clapton.” — Meg Trogolo, Worcester Magazine

“This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues. ” says the Rock Doctor’s Hot Wax Album Reviews of the album.

The Press Room, at 77 Daniel St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Is a three-Level Bar, Restaurant, and live music venue located In the heart of downtown Portsmouth, and is known for for its authentic architecture, informal vibe, live local & national music performances, jazz Sundays, cocktails and affordable dining.

Details of the Show

Date: Sunday May 12

Venue: The Press Room, Portsmouth, NH

Time: Live music from 11 a.m.: – 2: p.m.

Admission: $10 https://bit.ly/BeesDeluxe_PressRoom