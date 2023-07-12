Bedford town councilors do site walk at location of proposed municipal complex

BEDFORD, NH – Members of the Bedford Town Council and Facilities Information and Communications Committee recently conducted a site walk of the land at 300 South River Road, the location of the proposed South River Road Police and Fire Complex. The site walk was completed in advance of the Town Council July 19, 2023, 7 p.m. meeting where they are scheduled to receive an introduction to the conceptual site and building plans.

The Facilities Information and Communication Committee is made up of residents of Bedford who, along with Councilors and staff, will be sharing the proposed plans and costs for the Complex with the public in the coming weeks. It is anticipated that a bond for construction costs will be presented to the voters in March of 2024.

The need for the Complex has been identified due in part to the nearly doubling of population and approximately fivefold increase in the number of calls for service that led to additional safety personnel being needed causing overcrowding issues at the current Safety Complex on Constitution Drive since it opened in 1994.

The new Complex will contain the entire Police Department and a Fire Substation. The current Safety Complex will remain the Central Station for the Fire Department, as well as home of the Building Department, Public Works Administration, and the Planning Department will move there to centralize all permitting activity for the first time.

Bedford residents should stay tuned for more information on the project, which will be provided on the Town website, in press releases, pamphlets, on social media, BCTV, and in public presentations soon.