Bedford Town Councilor announces Executive Council bid

BEDFORD, N.H. – This week, Bedford Town Councilor and New Hampshire PFAS Commission Member Michael Strand announced his campaign for New Hampshire Executive Council District 4, the seat held by former Manchester Mayor and Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, who announced his retirement Wednesday.

While Strand elected not to run in 2022 in order to save former Senator Kevin Cavanaugh from a primary in the race against Gatsas, he said the decision to run now is driven by a genuine concern for the existential future of our state, and country.

“I’m running because people everywhere are calling for a new generation of leaders willing to step up and defend our basic freedoms, common sense leaders with the energy to solve new challenges in a changing world,” Strand said.

“Before Ted dropped out, I knew that Michael’s strong ties to the Bedford community and business person’s practical approach to problem solving made him a strong candidate,” said Bedford resident Gray Chynoweth. “As someone who ran against Ted in the past, I know that a lot of independent voters will be looking for a candidate. I think they will like what they find when they turn to Michael to find out more.”

Executive Council District 4 consists of Manchester, Bedford, Londonderry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Allenson, Auburn, Barnstead, Barrington, Candia, Epsom, Strafford, Loudon, Pembroke, Nottingham, Northwood, Chichester, Deerfield, Pittsfield, and Lee.