Bedford state representative announces resignation

Dan Hynes (I-Bedford) on Jan. 19, 2023 Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday night, State Representative Dan Hynes (I-Bedford) announced his resignation from the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

Hynes earned 5,227 votes in 2022, good enough for sixth place in the 14 candidate field with the top seven heading to Concord.

He was defeated by Jeanne Dietsch for a State Senate seat in 2018 and competed for the State Senate in 2014, unable to earn the Republican nomination. He also ran for Hillsborough County Attorney in 2020, failing to earn the Republican nomination as well.

Last year, Hynes left the Republican party, citing frustration with what he saw as House Republicans support for a state budget that increased spending by 20 percent as well as their lack of support for constitutionally protected gender expressions during the debate for what had been dubbed as “The Parental Bill of Rights.”

With Hynes’ departure, the House currently stands at 201 Republicans, 194 Democrats and two Indpendents, with three vacancies.

