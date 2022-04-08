Bedford police charge river-jumper as March purse-snatcher who got away on moped

BEDFORD, NH – Bedford Police Department, with assistance from law enforcement partners in Manchester, have charged a man in connection with a March 7 strong-armed robbery in Bedford.

Jorge Guzman Alvarado, 49, of Manchester, was arrested April 7 on warrants charging him with:

Robbery

Theft

Disobeying an Officer

Operating without a License

Traffic Control Device Violation

On Thursday, April 7, Manchester Police located and attempted to arrest Alvarado, who was already wanted on arrest warrants obtained by Bedford Police.

Alvarado fled into the Merrimack River when located, but despite efforts to elude police was eventually taken into custody by Manchester Police.

The arrest warrants obtained by Bedford Police were in connection with two incidents in March.

On Monday, March 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Alvarado allegedly failed to stop when police attempted to pull his moped over on South River Road near Colby Court. A follow-up investigation identified Alvarado as the driver involved in that incident, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

On Thursday, March 31, at approximately 2:24 p.m., Bedford Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a retail store on South River Road.

Upon arrival at the store, officers determined that a male suspect, later identified as Alvarado, shoplifted a purse from the store, and also allegedly took a purse belonging to a 61-year-old woman. He allegedly took the purse from that woman’s shopping cart as he left the store. According to the victim, she tried to prevent the theft, but the suspect escaped with her purse after a physical struggle.

Alvarado fled the store on a white moped. The victim’s purse was later recovered. No one was injured.