Bedford Pharmacy mixing it up: Demand for sanitizer a natural fit for compounding druggist

BEDFORD, NH — Bedford Pharmacy usually is working hard on compounding prescriptions for both people and animals, and filling prescriptions called in for patients.

As the novel coronavirus spread, the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizers expanded quicker than supplies could be replenished.

John Fanaras of Bedford Pharmacy realized they could custom blend ingredients to make a product which would meet the needs for hand sanitizing.

Batches of products were mixed with exact amounts to provide a product that could be put into bottles filled, and produce a spray-on sanitizer for hands.

The product was distributed and donated to Concord Hospital, Concord Home Care, and over 90 senior living facilities. At this point Bedford Pharmacy is awaiting more product to make more batches but anticipates it will be in stock soon.

Bedford Pharmacy is part of a locally owned company which also operates the Prescription Center in two Concord locations and Northeast Pharmacy. Bedford Pharmacy is the only location which is authorized for compounding.

John Fanaras said they are glad they can make quality products to supply to people in need.