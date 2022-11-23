Bedford Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Church Donate More Than $12,000 to NH Food Bank

Manchester, NH ─ The Bedford Knights of Columbus and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently joined together to raise more than $12,000 during their 2022 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The Bedford Knights of Columbus, Council 12988, spearheads this annual food drive, which included contributions from the parish community of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and several other organizations and businesses.

“The Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton parish in Bedford are very pleased that we were once again able to provide this donation to the New Hampshire Food Bank,” said Michael Pitaro, grand knight of Council 12988. “I am extremely proud of the council members and parishioners who donated to this worthy cause.”

The Bedford Knights of Columbus began supporting the New Hampshire Food Bank more than 15 years ago by donating a few turkeys. Since then, the initiative has grown significantly. Over the past 13 years, the campaign has raised over $150,000 to help meet holiday food needs in New Hampshire. Msgr. John Quinn, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton and chaplain of the Bedford Knights of Columbus, was instrumental in the initial launch of the New Hampshire Food Bank and continues to be a tireless supporter.

“The New Hampshire Food Bank is incredibly grateful to the Knights of Columbus Council 12988, St. Elizabeth Seton, Msgr. Quinn, and others for their continued generosity and support,” said Eileen Groll Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. “An estimated 7% of people in New Hampshire do not know when or where their next meal will come from, including 9.5% of children. However, as inflation and other factors impact New Hampshire residents, we have witnessed the need increase. Partnerships like this are critical in helping us feed our neighbors experiencing hunger.”

“We are very pleased that the parish and our parishioners were able to reach out to the New Hampshire Food Bank through the Knights of Columbus to help this worthy cause in their mission to address the issue of hunger in our communities,” added Msgr. Quinn.

In 2021, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to its more than 400 partner agencies statewide.

For more information and to donate, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.