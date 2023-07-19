Bedford Academy wins NH First Challenge Award

BEDFORD, NH – Bedford Academy is proud to announce their team’s remarkable success at the NH FIRST Robotics Competition. The team emerged victorious once again, claiming the coveted Challenge Award for the second consecutive year

and showcasing their exceptional problem-solving skills.

The NH Spring Scramble event, hosted at Merrimack Valley High School in Concord, brought together the brightest young minds in robotics from across the state. With their unwavering dedication, ingenuity, and teamwork, Bedford Academy’s students displayed their remarkable talent and commitment to excellence.

“We are thrilled to once again bring home the Challenge Award,” said Roxanne Molina, Owner of Bedford Academy. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented students and the unwavering support from our passionate educators. Bedford Academy remains committed to providing an exceptional learning environment where students can explore their passions.”

With an emphasis on hands-on learning, collaboration, and problem-solving, Bedford Academy equips students with the skills and knowledge to empower students to reach new heights of success. To learn more about Bedford Academy, please visit bedfordacademy.org.