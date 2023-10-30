Bedford Academy announces SNHU partnership

Bedford, NH – Bedford Academy is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in a new collaboration where teacher candidates from SNHU will participate in Bedford Academy classroom activities during this trimester.

The initiative is one of several student-teaching partnerships conducted by SNHU such as the recent partnership with Americorps.

“At Bedford Academy, we are committed to nurturing the potential of every child and providing them with innovative, multidisciplinary educational opportunities,” said Roxanne Molina, Owner of Bedford Academy. “This partnership with SNHU represents an essential step towards this goal, as it allows us to contribute to the development of future educators and further enrich the educational landscape.”

More information about Bedford Academy can be found at bedfordacademy.org.