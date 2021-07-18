Bec’s two hits not enough for Fisher Cats in Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. – Chris Bec went 2-for-4 and doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth inning, but the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies Double-A affiliate) rallied in the bottom of the frame for a 7-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) on Saturday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.
Sean Bouchard hit a three-run homer off Mike Ellenbest (L, 1-3) to give Hartford (20-44) the walk-off win.
The Fisher Cats (27-34) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Kevin Vicuña singled and Demi Orimoloye ripped a two-run homer, his second longball in two nights.
Hartford’s Manny Melendez homered leading off the bottom of the frame to cut the New Hampshire lead to 2-1.
New Hampshire extended the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Chavez Young tripled to the left field wall and Otto Lopez ripped an RBI single to make it 3-1.
The Yard Goats rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning. Elehuris Montero singled to knock in a run to make it 3-2, ending the night for Fisher Cats starter Johnny Barbato (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Manny Melendez delivered a bases-loaded double off reliever Emerson Jimenez into the Yard Goats bullpen to put Hartford in front 4-3.
The Fisher Cats tied the game at 4-4 in the ninth when Vinny Capra tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Samad Taylor. New Hampshire went ahead in the top of the tenth 5-4 when Orimoloye, the extra runner, scored on the double by Bec off the eventual winning pitcher, Reagan Todd (W, 3-1).
New Hampshire reliever Fitz Stadler struck out five in two scoreless innings to help get the game to extra innings.
The series concludes on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Elvis Luciano (0-1, 3.62) is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats against Hartford LHP Nick Bush (0-1, 6.00).
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.
