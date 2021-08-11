Become an EMT with AMR’s new ‘Earn While You Learn’ program

MANCHESTER, NH – At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising again throughout New England and the nation faces an EMT shortage, American Medical Response, Inc. (AMR) announced this week it is hiring a new class of EMTs and will pay them for on-the-job training.

The company’s award-winning Earn While You Learn program is designed to provide a paid opportunity for those wanting to become EMS professionals. Participants are hired as employees and compensated while attending AMR’s EMT-Basic certification course. Upon successful completion of the program and obtaining their state certification, participants are promoted to EMT-B, with a commensurate pay increase.

“The city is a proud partner of American Medical Response and this initiative to promote full-time job opportunities for Manchester and its residents,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “By recruiting local people through strong partnerships with the City of Manchester, AMR is demonstrating its commitment to our citizens and community.”

“AMR is thrilled to announce it is accepting applications for its first Earn While You Learn Academy in New Hampshire,” said Patrick Pickering, AMR Regional Director. “Our commitment to local workforce development and training is an essential part of our success in providing high-quality services to the communities & healthcare facilities that we serve here in the Granite State.”

AMR is partnering with four New Hampshire EMS schools to offer multiple classes and locations for the program. The New England EMS Institute in Manchester, NH CPR in Bedford, NH Fire Med in Nashua and Great Brook Academy in Concord are all collaborating with AMR to offer the classes.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in being trained to become a part of their local emergency medical services team,” said Chris Stawasz, AMR Northeast Regional Director of Government Affairs. “Public safety agencies across the country are struggling to find qualified, trained professionals to serve their local communities. This program is an equitable, innovative solution to that problem, filling these critical positions and creating careers in the process.”

Who should apply

Anyone who is compassionate, cares about helping their community and wants to work for a terrific company with great benefits is encouraged to apply for the Earn While You Learn Program and get on the path to saving lives – and get paid while they learn.

The EWYL program is an exciting opportunity for New Hampshire residents who want to begin a rewarding career in EMS. It was nationally recognized late last year by the American Ambulance Association in the Employee Programs Category. This is the first Earn While You Learn program to launch in New Hampshire. Similar programs have also been launched at AMR operations in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Tennessee.

Since launching the Earn While You Learn Program in Buffalo, NY, in 2018, AMR has graduated over 500 EMS professionals. The program has made a career in emergency medical services more accessible, ensuring that candidates are financially stable while they train.

Applicants will embark on a 10–12-week program, where they will learn the tools of the EMT trade while being paid. To qualify, an applicant must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, have all required immunizations, and successfully pass background checks.

Interested candidates should apply today on the AMR website. Classes begin in September. Candidates must have a valid and current driver’s license and pass a drug screening. To apply, head to the AMR website and sign up at www.amr.net/careers.