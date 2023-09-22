Become a hospice volunteer with free classes through Visiting Nurses Association

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Volunteer with the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) of Manchester & Southern NH, a non-profit organization serving over 30 Southern NH cities and towns.

The Hospice model supports both patients and their families during end-of-life situations, including 13 months of bereavement support following the patient’s passing.

There are many ways to volunteer at the VNA, including, but not limited to:

Patient Companionship

Caregiver Respite

Grief & Bereavement Support

Pet Therapy

Handcrafting Supplies

Pharmacy & Grocery Drop-off

Administrative Support

Choir Visits

Veteran Recognition

Special Events & Projects

Therapeutic Music

Patient Memoirs

The next volunteer training begins October 16, 2023, and will take place on Monday & Wednesday evenings. The training is 18 hours long and FREE to attendees. Classes will be held in person at the VNA, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, in Manchester, with the option of attending remotely.

We welcome everyone age 18+ to apply.

To better serve our patients, we encourage individuals who are bilingual and those who live in or around New Boston, Milford, Amherst, Nashua, Salem, Epping, Deerfield, Pembroke & Dunbarton to apply.

For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Ashley Springman at 603-716-0082 or Aspringman@elliot-hs.org.